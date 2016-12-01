Nampa mayor picks six finalists to fill council seat

And then there were six.
Nampa Mayor Bob Henry has narrowed the list of 26 applicants to fill City Councilwoman Pam White’s seat to six finalists.
White was elected in November to the Canyon County Commission; she will be sworn in January. Her replacement on the council will finish the remaining year of her term.
The six finalists are: Kelly Gibbons, executive director of Wishgranters of Idaho; Robin Moffitt, Gold Star Realty broker/owner; Victor Rodriguez, retired Nampa police officer; Laura Alvarez Schrag, owner of Ponderay Consulting; Tom Turner, Realtor; and Kenny Wroten, business development officer for Mountain West Bank.
“Once the interviews are done, I will evaluate the strong points of each person and carefully consider who would best round out the six-person City Council,” Henry said in a news release on Thursday. “I already know that will be a difficult decision, because we have such qualified individuals who want to serve their community.”
The mayor said he plans to take a recommendation to the council for a vote on Dec. 19. The new council member will be sworn in Jan. 3.
