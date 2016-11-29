Twenty-five vie for about-to-open seat on Nampa City Council

The successful applicant will fill the last year in the term of Pam White, who will be sworn in as a Canyon County commissioner in January, and the council seat would be up for election in November.
That fact helped draw four-term councilman Martin Thorne, who stepped down in 2014, back to the City Council arena. In his application to fill the end of White's term, the retired business owner stressed that he would not put his name on the ballot for 2017, "which leaves the seat open for a fair election in November 2017."
Three other applicants have run for Nampa council in the past: Laura Alvarez Schrag, owner of Ponderay Consulting; Victor Rodriguez, a retired Nampa police officer; and Jeff Kirkman, a program manager for the Idaho Department of Correction.
Other hopefuls include Dennis Davis, former director of facilities development for the city; Katie Denning, executive director of the Miss Canyon County Scholarship Program; Louisa Duncan, poised to graduate from Boise State University with a certificate in dispute resolution; Kennon Feaster-Etchyson, a customer support analyst for Micron; Joseph Garbini, a teacher at East Valley Middle School; Kelly Gibbons, executive director of Wishgranters of Idaho; MaLinda Gunderson, member of the Caldwell and Nampa Alliance for Community Theatre; Alex Hackett, Safe Routes to School coordinator for Nampa; Air Force veteran Steven Hieter; Marilyn Holly, graduate admissions counselor at Northwest Nazarene University; Brian Lenney, owner of a copywriting and consulting business; Nampa School District computer support specialist Eric Macy; Gold Star Realty broker/owner Robin Moffitt; RS-POS technology services business owner Shane Nihart; Nampa School District employee Tamesyn O'Rourke; Blue Planet Photography owner Mike Shipman; Ashley Smith, marketing adviser for Mountain Storm Self-defense; Realtor Tom Turner; Walt Varnes, a retired military man and police officer; and Kenny Wroten, business development officer for Mountain West Bank.
Mayor Bob Henry, who expects to boil the list of 16 men and nine women down to a set of finalists he will interview next week, said in a news release that he is impressed by the size and diversity of the applicant field. The city received 28 applications, but three of those came from people who do not live inside the city limits. When Henry was elected mayor in 2013, he received 18 applications to fill his seat on the City Council, a spokeswoman said.
“It’s going to be hard to come up with a list of finalists, and ever harder to choose just one name to recommend to City Council,” Henry said.
The mayor expects to release a list of finalists Friday but has not decided how many finalists he will name, spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook said. Henry reached out to City Council members for feeback on the applicants and hopes to take a recommendation to the council for a vote on Dec. 19. The new council member will be sworn in Jan. 3
