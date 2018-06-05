Exasperated by traffic or home prices? Boise officials seek your views on growth

Are you dismayed by new developments in and around Boise? Frustrated by rush-hour traffic? Excluded by skyrocketing home prices? Or grateful for the jobs and amenities that growth brings?
The city of Boise says it wants the public's input on the hottest topic in town: growth.
Mayor David Bieter and the City Council have scheduled two public workshops this month to hear residents' opinions on the benefits and problems that growth brings and their priorities for managing it.
Residents' feedback will be gathered in a roundtable format tohelp the city "define a path forward that continues to protect those things that make Boise so special," according to a news release.
The first workshop will take place from 6to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the St. Alphonsus McCleary Auditorium, 999 N. Curtis Road. The second workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 at the Boise State University Alumni and Friends Center, 1173 W. University Drive.
People must register online to participate. Space for each event is limited to about 100 seats. Participants will be randomly assigned to tables that are hosted by people who will focus conversations on growth themes.
Talk of and fears about growth in the Treasure Valley have reached a crescendo over the past year, with Boise's metropolitan area being named the fastest growing large metro area in the country and median single-family home price this year topping $300,000 for the first time in history.
