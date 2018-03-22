Census Bureau puts Boise on new list of fast-growing metro areas. See where it landed

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 143 Fallen tree causes major damage to Boise home, leaving homeowner devastated Pause 100 Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do." 76 This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment 113 Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week 140 Homeowners in Northwest Boise rally to oppose more development as opens spaces vanish 33 Nampa students rally for and against gun control 143 For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering 61 These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live? 26 Students protest at Idaho Capitol 137 Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This means you may see less census workers in your neighborhood. U.S. Census Bureau

The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This means you may see less census workers in your neighborhood. U.S. Census Bureau