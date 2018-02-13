You might not be able to recycle paper in Boise soon. If you do, you may pay more

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 2:58 Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things." 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:15 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 0:14 Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On a typical workday, about 20 trash trucks pull into a Western Recycling facility in Boise and dump about 190 tons of unsorted recyclables — cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and tin — onto a warehouse floor. That’s when things get hopping. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

On a typical workday, about 20 trash trucks pull into a Western Recycling facility in Boise and dump about 190 tons of unsorted recyclables — cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and tin — onto a warehouse floor. That’s when things get hopping. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com