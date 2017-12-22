Spuddy Buddy is also an MVP, Potato Bowl watchers say

The Wyoming Cowboys blew out the Central Michigan Chippewas in Friday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, winning all the spuds after a 37-14 victory.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three touchdowns, was the game MVP.
But there was another Potato Bowl MVP that lit up social media like no other: Spuddy Buddy, the bowl mascot.
Reporter Michael Katz asked fans of the visiting teams if they could think of any famous Idahoans — one said, “that potato guy,” then turned and pointed at Spuddy Buddy.
Never miss a local story.
At @BostonCollege I played in the @IDPotatoBowl, a highlight of my career. Who’s watching it with me this year? #PotatoBowl #memories #ad pic.twitter.com/bcUyyY57PB— Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) December 22, 2017
#PotatoBowl Update:— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 22, 2017
Not. Enough. Spuddy Buddy.
Meet Spuddy Buddy, who might be the mayor of Boise? https://t.co/PklWj3LzCa— SB Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) December 22, 2017
Spuddy Buddy. Just groovin’. pic.twitter.com/1DHBvfILNe— OBNUG (@OBNUG) December 22, 2017
Spuddy Buddy is our new drum major! #PotatoBowl pic.twitter.com/8rZB0wVGOi— Admiral Ackbar (@TonyTheKraken) December 22, 2017
#PotatoBowl 2nd Quarter Update:— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 22, 2017
Repeated shots of snowy mountains in the distance. Not enough Spuddy Buddy. Someone is inexplicably being paid to choose these shots.
We don't deserve Spuddy Buddy. He is our King. pic.twitter.com/Cyfgcj9tWt— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) December 23, 2017
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments