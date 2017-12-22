Spuddy Buddy is presented with a surprise by Central Michigan’s cheer team advisor Amy Bunting during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. “We just love the Spuddy Buddy,” she said.
Spuddy Buddy is also an MVP, Potato Bowl watchers say

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

December 22, 2017 07:22 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:26 PM

The Wyoming Cowboys blew out the Central Michigan Chippewas in Friday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, winning all the spuds after a 37-14 victory.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three touchdowns, was the game MVP.

But there was another Potato Bowl MVP that lit up social media like no other: Spuddy Buddy, the bowl mascot.

Reporter Michael Katz asked fans of the visiting teams if they could think of any famous Idahoans — one said, “that potato guy,” then turned and pointed at Spuddy Buddy.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

