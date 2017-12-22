More Videos

The Boise Christmas Map compiles a list of the best homes lit up for the holidays 1:11

The Boise Christmas Map compiles a list of the best homes lit up for the holidays

Pause
Watch Christmas lights at this Boise house sync perfectly to the radio 4:02

Watch Christmas lights at this Boise house sync perfectly to the radio

'It's like the fox and the hound': Idaho man's coyote play-wrestles a goat 0:34

'It's like the fox and the hound': Idaho man's coyote play-wrestles a goat

Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls 1:16

Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:26

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Kuna dog trainer Seth Simpson roughhouses with his coyote, Kate, at home 0:53

Kuna dog trainer Seth Simpson roughhouses with his coyote, Kate, at home

Woman dies in Boise house fire 0:21

Woman dies in Boise house fire

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:41

Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

  • How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

    Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

Central Michigan and Wyoming played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Before kickoff, the Idaho Statesman met with fans from both teams and picked their brains about Idaho.
Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com
Woman dies in house fire

Local

Woman dies in house fire

Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning house Wednesday afternoon but she did not survive, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Idaho man's 'pet' coyote, dog love to tussle, he says

Local

Idaho man's 'pet' coyote, dog love to tussle, he says

Seth Simpson said his coyote, Kate, is wary of humans but always willing to play with his dogs. The Idaho man posted this video of Kate on Instagram in August. "The best way to occupy a high energy dog is give it a higher energy coyote to play with all day long! These two never stop," he wrote.