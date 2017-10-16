F-35s did fly over Boise on Monday. But beware confusion — so did other jets.

More Videos 2:29 Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian Pause 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 4:12 Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Chris Ennis of NuVision Productions recorded video footage Oct. 16, 2017 of F-35s taking off for the first time ever from Gowen Field, which shares the Boise Airport's runways. For comparison, he also recorded a pair of F-16s taking off. He said he kept the same audio settings for all planes.

