Boise on Air Force short list for F-35s

Boise's Gowen Field is one of five locations the U.S. Air Force is considering as a base for about 18 F-35 fighter jets, the Idaho National Guard announced Wednesday.
If Gowen is selected, the F-35s would replace 21 A-10 warplanes now based here. A lot work has to be done before such a decision could be made, including an Environmental Impact Study and a facility validation inspection, according to the Idaho Guard.
The new fleet likely wouldn't arrive in Boise until 2021 or 2022.
The Air Force and Guard will face intense public dissent if they decide to base F-35s here. Hundreds of people who live near the Boise Airport — which allows the Guard to use its runways — say the F-35s are too noisy to be taking off and landing so close to Idaho's most densely populated area.
Airport officials and City Hall have spent the last year responding to angry residents who think the city and Federal Aviation Administration are manipulating information about the F-35 and F-15 to downplay the noise those aircraft produce with the goal of convincing the public to go along with basing a wing of those jets here.
The A-10, which has a top speed of 440 mph, is much slower and quieter than either the F-35 or F-15. On the other hand, the fleet that preceded the A-10 in Boise was a group of F-4 fighter jets, which were about as loud as the F-15, one of the fastest jets in the Air Force fleet.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
