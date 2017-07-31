Boise ex-cop, wife stole $70K from police union. Now they face prison time.

The former president of the Treasure Valley Lodge #11 Fraternal Order of Police was found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from the police union in a two-week jury trial that concluded Friday, according to online court records.
Mark Furniss will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1. He faces one to 14 years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.
Furniss, who was a Boise police officer for eight years, was accused of stealing $11,134 following a forensic audit performed by an outside accountant. His wife, Sara Furniss, who was the part-time office manager for the FOP, was accused of stealing $62,730.
Both of the Furnisses were charged last November with felony grand theft.
Sara Furniss has pleaded guilty, and a sentencing date has been set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
The couple used the money they stole for personal phone and cable bills and to buy a variety of household goods and luxury items, including professional baseball tickets, according to court documents.
The Furnisses filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy last October. Their bankruptcy filing showed that the couple was $384,000 in debt. They listed the police union as one of their creditors on the bankruptcy filing, reporting it as “alleged embezzlement.”
Mark Furniss worked in law enforcement in the Treasure Valley for more than two decades. He was an Ada County jail deputy and worked as a Garden City police officer before joining Boise Police in 2008. He resigned from the Boise Police Department last October, the same day he filed bankruptcy.
Treasure Valley Lodge #11 has 364 members, including 348 sworn officers. The nonprofit raises money to assist injured and fallen officers and their families. It also offers scholarships to children.
Joe Andreoli, current president of the FOP, told the Statesman last fall that about a dozen new processes were put in place after the financial discrepancies were discovered to protect the group from theft.
The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office was the special prosecutor on the Furniss cases.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments