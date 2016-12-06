Bankruptcy filing of ex-Boise cop, wife accused of theft shows $384,000 debt

The bankruptcy filing of a former Boise police officer accused of grand theft shows that he and his wife racked up tens of thousands of dollars in debt on more than a dozen credit cards and five charge accounts.
Mark and Sara Furniss filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Oct. 20 — the same day that Mark resigned from the Boise Police Department, according to court and police records. They were both charged with felony grand theft on Nov. 25.
Among the creditors listed on the couple’s bankruptcy filing is the charitable group they are accused of stealing more than $73,000 from over a five-year period — Treasure Valley Lodge #11 of the Fraternal Order of Police, where Mark served as president and Sara was the part-time secretary/office manager. They reported it as “alleged embezzlement.”
The Furnisses estimated the value of all their assets, including personal property and real estate, to be $572,992, including a $230,000 house in Meridian. Their estimated liabilities: $384,095.
Mark Furniss, 46, has worked in law enforcement in the Treasure Valley for more than two decades. He worked as a jail deputy at the Ada County Jail from 1994 to 1999, Garden City police officer from 1999 to 2008, and with Boise Police from 2008 to 2016.
At BPD, Furniss worked in the patrol division. He was a police officer III with a gross salary was $67,225 when he resigned.
The couple’s 65-page bankruptcy filing shows that Sara Furniss, 40, has worked for three years as “safe school assistant” for the West Ada School District. District spokesman Eric Exline did not return calls for comment on her job status with the district.
The couple’s current monthly income is listed as $869, and their listed monthly expenses add up $5,742. In the financial assets section of the filing, they list a total of $864 in all of their checking and savings accounts, including their son’s and daughter’s accounts.
They reported that they do not own any bonds, mutual funds or publicly traded stocks. Their listed retirement accounts include: Mark’s PERSI, $221,923; Sara’s PERSI, $2,268; and a 401(k) valued at $55,000.
They have two vehicles: a 2015 Ford F150, valued at $36,000, and a leased 2014 Ford Explorer.
Among their personal items are a half-dozen guns valued at $2,375, including two Ruger Vequaro .45 long-colt revolvers used in fastdraw competitions. The bankruptcy filing notes that their 12-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son used their own money to purchase those revolvers.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments