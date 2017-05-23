City orders demolition of Terra Nativa homes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 1:02 Meridian High senior looks to a future of helping others 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 0:55 TSA officer discusses finding guns at Boise Airport 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track 1:32 The future of Idaho’s salmon remains as uncertain today as in the 1990s 1:15 Boise flood forecast 4/19/2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A handful of homes in Terra Nativa continue to sustain damage as the ground beneath them slowly shifts downhill. This slow-motion destruction first came to light in March, when cracking showed up in one of the homes. Idaho Statesman staff

