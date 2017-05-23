City orders demolition of Terra Nativa homes

The city of Boise has issued orders that would require the owners of two collapsing houses in the Boise Foothills to demolish the structures at their own expense.
The houses are located on Alto Via Court just south of Table Rock Road in the Terra Nativa subdivision. For the past year and several months, a slowly moving landslide beneath them has caused worsening damage. What were once small cracks have turned into huge crevices.
One of the homes the city wants to demolish is the northernmost of a handful of buildings that have sustained damage from the moving ground. It appears to be sitting on top of a fault line between the landslide area and the more stable ground. Its walls and the concrete around it are breaking apart.
The other home is located on the southern end of the row of damaged properties. Its damage is less extreme than at the house north of it, though still significant.
All of the people who lived in the Alto Via homes have moved out because the homes weren’t safe.
The families that own the homes slated for demolition will fight the city’s demolition orders in court, said Eric Rossman, who owns an abandoned house on Alto Via, but not the ones in question. The owners of five homes on Alto Via Court have named the city of Boise as a defendant in a lawsuit, claiming the city should have alerted the homeowners that the land in the Alto Via area was unstable before the homes were built.
“The city’s the one that created this mess,” Rossman said Tuesday. “They should be the ones tearing them down.”
Rossman also said he’s worried that tearing down the damaged houses will destroy evidence relevant to the court case.
The city is just worried about people falling into the crevices or suffering injury because they’re inside the homes and debris falls on them, spokesman Mike Journee said.
“Trying to rescue someone from one of those holes would also put first responders in extraordinary danger,” Journee said.
Vandals have periodically targeted the falling homes. On Sunday, police arrested two men for trespassing in the area.
“Just like any dangerous building, it comes back to the property owner’s responsibility to provide for that safety,” Journee said.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
