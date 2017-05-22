Boise Police arrest trespassers in Terra Nativa landslide area

Boise Police arrested two Boise men, Blake Beverly, 33, and Kristopher Richins, 24, on Sunday, May 21, and charged them with trespassing on Alto Via Court in the Terra Nativa development in the Boise Foothills south of Table Rock Road.
The subdivision is closed because of landslides and dangerous conditions.
In addition to trespassing, Beverly was charged with public intoxication. All the charges are misdemeanors.
Neighbors called police to the area on Sunday afternoon after they noticed four men at a house in the development. Police arrived and held the men. Police say Beverly was intoxicated and was causing a disturbance. They took Beverly and Richins to the Ada County Jail. The other two males with them are juveniles. They were released to their families. Police say there may be additional charges.
There are several “no trespassing” signs posted on Alto Via Court. There are also cement barricades with signs warning people to stay away. Police are reminding people that the area is not safe and that anyone who trespasses onto private property could be charged.
The development is currently the subject of two lawsuits involving residents whose homes are sliding and breaking apart, against developers, the city of Boise, several engineering firms, the homeowners association, a real estate firm, and the Ada County Highway District.
