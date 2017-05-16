Challenger Muchow, incumbent Kloc claim easy wins in auditorium district election

Kristin Muchow credited hard work and her campaign team, including her small army of volunteers, for propelling her to a seat on the Greater Boise Auditorium District’s board of directors Tuesday.
Muchow had never run for political office before. She said she spent the last several months knocking on doors, making phone calls and going to any meeting where potential voters were listening to her — all while doing a full-time job and keeping up with sports training.
“I don’t do anything half way,” she said Tuesday night shortly after the Ada County Elections office posted final results showing Muchow had won more votes than her three competitors. “I didn’t approach this any differently. When I decided I was going to run, it was all in.”
Hy Kloc, soon to be the board’s longest-serving member, won re-election with the second-most votes. Final, unofficial tallies showed Muchow with 39.6 percent of the vote, to 38.3 percent for Kloc, 14 percent for incumbent Judy Peavey-Derr and 8.1 percent for Scott Mecham, also a political newcomer.
The election was at-large, so the two leading vote-getters won seats.
Kloc was ill Tuesday and not available for comment.
Even before results were final, a boisterous mood had taken hold at Muchow’s results-watching party at The Mode in Downtown Boise. A couple miles west, at The Stagecoach Inn, Peavey-Derr and a handful of friends were visibly disappointed when the first results appeared on the county’s website.
Peavey-Derr suggested the fact that Boise Mayor David Bieter endorsed both Kloc and Muchow led to their victories. She unsuccessfully challenged Bieter in Boise’s 2015 mayoral election.
Muchow, who works in the convention and events industry, said she’s ready to get to work. She said she’ll start by getting to know people who run other local organizations, including the city of Boise, its urban renewal agency, the staff of the auditorium district’s convention venue and people in the tourism industry.
“I’ve got that industry experience and I have so many exciting ideas on how I think it can help shape Boise for the future,” she said. “I’m totally excited.”
What is GBAD?
The auditorium district was established by voters in June 1959 to encourage growth and economic activity by building and operating visitor facilities like auditoriums, arenas and convention venues. It gets its money comes from a 5 percent tax on hotel room rentals inside its boundaries, which encircle Boise and Garden City. The district owns and operates Boise Centre, the convention venue on The Grove Plaza that just underwent a $47.5 million expansion.
