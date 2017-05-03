GBAD candidates talk stadium, finances in first candidate forum

A civil, even friendly tone dominated a forum Tuesday where four candidates for the Greater Boise Auditorium District’s board of directors offered their visions for the district.
Incumbents Judy Peavey-Derr and Hy Kloc showed a good grasp of the issues facing the board and how it makes decisions, which makes sense because they’ve been at it since 2011.
Peavey-Derr pointed out that the board has come a long way over the past six years, working through the rancor that marred members’ relationships with each other; revamping the district’s financial structures to yield more income; and taking on a $47.5 million expansion of Boise Centre, the district’s convention venue.
Kloc pointed out that the expansion, which is almost complete, made possible the largest convention Boise has ever hosted. When he came on the board, Kloc said, the district had a lot of money saved up but wasn’t doing much with it and so it wasn’t following the mission laid out for it in state law.
Challenger Kristin Muchow showed some polish as she answered questions from the moderator and the audience. Some of her knowledge appeared to stem from her day job, helping organizations find venues for conventions, and some seemed to come from research she’s conducted in the last six months.
Scott Mecham, another challenger, restated his concerns about parking Downtown. Though parking is the purview of the city of Boise and Boise’s urban renewal agency, Mecham said he would support a policy that refused an auditorium district investment in any project that doesn’t provide adequate parking spaces for the activity it attracts.
A proposal for a Downtown Boise stadium was a major topic of discussion, as expected. All four candidates said they support the initial concept for the project, though some concerns linger about whether the auditorium district has the financial wherewithal to invest in its construction and year-after-year operating costs.
Other questions concerned early rumblings about a small performing arts center in Downtown Boise and the district’s appropriate level of contributions to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which markets events in Boise, including at Boise Centre.
Early voting in the election began Monday and will continue through May 12. Standard voting will be held May 16. Voters will be allowed to vote for two of the four candidates, with the top two vote-getters winning seats on the district’s board of directors.
