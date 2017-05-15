Amber Alert issued for two missing Boise girls after truck is found burned in desert

An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison and Jaylynn Dundon, two Idaho girls who, along with their father, were reported missing over the weekend.
Joshua Dundon, 29, is suspected of taking 7-year-old Madison and 6-year-old Jaylynn. He’s described as a white male, 29 years old and 6 feet tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he may be armed. He has joint custody of the children, according to Boise Police Department, though court records show a pending child support and custody case between Dundon and the girls’ mother.
Madison Ann Dundon, 7 years and 8 months old, is a white female, 4 feet tall and 40 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Her ears are pierced. Jaylynn Dawn Dundon is 6 years and 5 months old, 3 feet 6 inches and 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a scar over her left eye and pierced ears.
They may also have a yellow pit bull with them.
Initially, police were looking for Joshua Dundon’s silver Chevrolet Silverado, but a truck found burned in a “rural” area in Eureka County, Nev., on May 11 was later identified as Dundon’s. Monday morning, authorities were able to dismantle the burned vehicle and confirm its VIN. They also found multiple sets of footprints in the area.
Witnesses on May 11 saw a man walk away from the truck and speak with a woman who was not visible but could be heard speaking. The man then walked away from the scene.
Police said the truck was burned intentionally, and several expired ammunition casings were found at the scene. Witnesses said they heard a gunshot as they approached the burning truck.
Police said Joshua is known to use illicit drugs and has recently made threatening statements to himself. He also has a history of suicidal statements.
It’s not known whether they’re traveling in another vehicle, but Joshua Dundon may have a small dirt bike or motorcycle with him in the truck.
According to the Amber Alert, the Dundons were seen in Eureka County, though it’s not clear when they were seen. They reportedly were last seen in Idaho about 10 a.m. May 10, when Joshua Dundon checked the girls out of their elementary school. He reportedly told witnesses he planned to take the children camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir.
“We have received many tips, and detectives spent the weekend following up on them,” Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams said Monday morning. “They are still missing.”
Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts and welfare is asked to call local law enforcement or Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.
