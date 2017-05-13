Police searching for missing Boise man, two young daughters

Boise police are searching for a missing man and his two young daughters, and they’re asking for the public’s help, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Police said 29-year-old Joshua Dundon, of Boise, and his two daughters Madison, 7, and Jaylynn, 6, haven’t been seen since 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
According to the release, third-hand information suggests that the family may have gone camping, though that report hasn’t been substantiated. The family could be camping at Arrowrock, Grimes Creek, Barber Flats or other spots using a tent.
Dundon drives a 2005 silver quad-cab diesel Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number 1AU473T.
Boise police urge anyone with information about the three and their welfare to call local law enforcement or Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.
