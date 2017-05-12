Donations pour in to repair Boise’s Anne Frank Memorial, victim of vandalism

0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause

4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star

1:19 Boise flooding: What to watch for

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week?

0:39 Despite falloff in business, new Cole/Fairview intersection 'should be great,' store owner says

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct

0:35 Eagle softball wins district title on O'Connor's walk-off double