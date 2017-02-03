Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, dies at 77

Marilyn Shuler, a longtime human rights leader, died at a Boise hospital on Thursday. She was 77.
Lisa Uhlmann, a friend of Shuler’s and a co-founder of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with Shuler, called Shuler “a guiding light for human rights, a hero in the state of Idaho.”
“Marilyn taught all of us to lead the good fight for equality and against discrimination,” said Uhlmann. “She will be terribly missed. She meant the world to all of us and this leaves a void in all of our lives.”
Shuler led the Idaho Human Rights Commission for two decades and served on numerous boards, including the Boise School Board and the City Club of Boise. She co-founded a book club for human rights and was on the original board of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State University. She also served on the advisory board of the College of Public Affairs at the Boise State and on the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
Shuler was the subject of numerous stories and profiles in the Idaho Statesman.
“I am horrendously bothered by the disparity between rich and poor, both in the United States and throughout the world. It makes me ill. So many people live on just a dollar a day; children are hungry. It’s shameful. It’s not right. If all of us did just a little bit, we could turn it around,” she said in a past interview.
The Idaho Statesman’s Katherine Jones profiled Shuler in 2009. Read that story here.
