Zoo Boise copes with giraffe’s death, hopes to start a new herd

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Sneak peek of the new Grove Plaza fountain in Downtown Boise Pause 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 0:34 A year of earth slippage in the Boise Foothills 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 1:19 Homebuyer Sarah Munds 2:50 Meet Mountain View High's singing janitor 2:50 The sale price has dropped. Take a walk through Boise’s Warm Springs Castle home 7:44 New Boise State wrestling coach Mike Mendoza on taking over the Broncos 1:35 The beautiful chaos of Beauty and the Beast 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

April, a pregnant giraffe in upstate New York who is being monitored online by animal lovers around the world, has generated a lot of interest in giraffes. Zoo Boise Assistant Director Liz Littman talks about Boise's giraffes while feeding them lettuce March 2, 2017. The public is invited to feed them during daily "Giraffe Encounters." Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com