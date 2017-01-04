Boise zoo lion dies after November cancer diagnosis

Zoo Boise’s male lion died just over a month after being diagnosed with lymphoma, according to a zoo press release.
Jabari, 14, had initially responded positively to cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, according to the release. But in recent days, the animal’s condition worsened, and zoo officials determined that he was no longer responding to treatment, so he was euthanized.
“Everyone at Zoo Boise is very sad about the passing of Jabari. He was part of our family and we will miss him. There is nothing quite like the roar of a grown male lion,” said zoo director Steve Burns.
Jabari arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008, along with two female lions, when the zoo’s African Plains exhibit opened. The female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah, are in good health, according to the release.
However, because of the female lions’ age (both are 15 years old; average life expectancy for zoo lions is 16 years), the zoo does not have immediate plans to acquire and introduce them to a new male lion.
