Boise set to hire homeless people to work in parks

The Boise City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday evening on a pilot program that would authorize the temporary hiring of 10 people who live at Interfaith Sanctuary, a homeless shelter, to work for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The hiring initiative is a one-month pilot program. The city will re-assess it after the month is over and determine whether to continue, expand or scrap it, Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway said Tuesday. Holloway said he hopes to put the new employees to work by mid-April.
If successful, this program would be a win-win for the workers and City Hall. The job could help the workers transition out of homelessness and into stable homes and independent lives. Parks and Recreation is always looking for workers these days, Holloway said, because the labor market is tight.
Holloway said Parks and Recreation will pay the Sanctuary workers $9.25 per hour to start, a wage that’s on the lower end of the department’s pay scale but two dollars more than the minimum wage. They’ll be expected to work five hours per day, five days a week to begin with.
The Parks and Recreation initiative grew out of an expanded case worker program at Sanctuary, development director Jodi Peterson said. Since last year, the shelter has brought on more case workers to help people who stay there progress as much as they can and want to.
Many residents want to work and are capable of doing so, Peterson said, though some need guidance on preliminary items, such as identification cards.
Peterson and Holloway said a program in Albuquerque, N.M., inspired the idea to give homeless people Parks and Recreation jobs here. In Albuquerque, the city hired people on the spot who were begging for money on the side of the streets.
Holloway said some details of that program, such as how taxes are applied, gave Boise’s Human Resources department some heartburn, but City Hall liked the general idea.
Workers who show they’re reliable and effective employees could become nine-month seasonal employees, Holloway said. Seasonal workers often land full-time permanent jobs when there’s an opening, he said.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
