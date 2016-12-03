1 year after homeless camp dispersed, Boise shelter reinvents itself with help from BSU

0:58 Boise Red Cross prepares for potential emergencies. Would you know what to do? Pause

3:01 Learn about the puppets in Boise Contemporary Theater's revival of "A Nighttime Survival Guide"

4:36 Highlights from Boise State at Air Force

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

4:14 Orientation begins for new legislators

2:05 United Way CEO explains A.L.I.C.E.

0:35 What one Boise protester says about supporting the North Dakota "water protectors"

0:45 Mixed Greens pop-up holiday shop

0:32 Eagle girls basketball off to 6-0 start