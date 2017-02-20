New townhome project would continue Northwest Boise's housing boom

Developer Scott Noriyuki and his company Northside Management plan to build 28 townhomes on 1.78 acres west of the corner of Bogart Lane and Limelight Drive.
Noriyuki, a veteran of this type of infill residential project, is proposing water conservation measures for the project, including a stormwater retention system.
This project is the latest in a series of recent housing development in Boise’s northwest corner. In November, the City Council approved a 154-townhome project on about 17 acres a little east of Noriyuki’s project. A 180-unit apartment project was recently built in that area, and a 300-unit apartment complex with commercial space is under construction near the corner of State Street and Gary Lane.
These projects have raised concerns for neighbors who worry that traffic, already heavy along State Street, will become unbearable. Major intersections of State Street are among the heaviest used in Boise.
Comments