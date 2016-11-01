154 townhomes planned near State and Roe in Northwest Boise

Boise firm Trilogy Development’s project will continue Northwest Boise’s residential boom if it becomes a reality.
The project would add 154 townhomes to a little more than 17 acres at 6022 N. Roe St. That area is seeing a major influx of new homes, particularly townhomes and apartments. A 180-unit apartment complex was recently built to the west of the new Trilogy project, and Hawkins Companies, a commercial developer, alongside Salt Lake City’s Bach Homes, is building a 300-unit complex with commercial space west of Gary Lane and north of State Street.
Like those projects, Trilogy’s townhome proposal has frustrated neighbors who worry about adding cars to what many already consider exasperating traffic loads. According to an analysis by Ada County Highway District, Trilogy’s project would add 895 car trips per day to the roads around it, with 80 of those trips coming during the peak afternoon hour.
On Sept. 19, Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project. It goes before the City Council on Tuesday.
