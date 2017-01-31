Boise Councilwoman Lauren McLean says Chaney bill undermines community trust, safety

Monday, Idaho State Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, introduced a bill that would ban immigrant sanctuaries in Idaho cities.
Like others at Boise City Hall, Lauren McLean, the City Council's second-ranking member, said she's worried the bill, if it becomes law, would damage the Boise Police Department's ability to develop trust between its officers and immigrant groups.
That kind of relationship is a centerpiece of the community policing philosophy, which relies on connections with the community, especially vulnerable populations like refugees and recent immigrants, to keep law enforcement agencies informed of things that are happening in the community so that the agencies can prevent and effectively respond to crime.
Monday afternoon, McLean released the following statement on Chaney's bill:
“Idaho's beginning is interconnected with the stories of people fleeing religious oppression, many of whom walked thousands of miles to forge a new life in a place that would offer them opportunity. Immigrants have continued to come to Idaho, seeking refuge, economic opportunity, and a better life for their families. Our law enforcement community has worked hard to develop community policing because strong relationships between immigrant communities and police make for safer communities. This bill sticks the state and the feds between individuals and their local police officers, putting those relationships — and our safety — at risk.”
