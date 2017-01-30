Idaho moves to bar sanctuary cities by withholding tax revenue

Idaho would effectively bar immigrant sanctuary-city policies under a bill introduced in committee Monday.
Sponsored by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the measure would deny state sales tax revenue to any juridiction that adopted such a policy. It comes in the wake of a presidential executive order last week that threatens to deny federal funds to such jurisdictions.
“While Idaho is a wonderful place for refugees, immigrants of all types to move to, those that are seeking to avoid prosecution or deportation based on other criminal activities, we don’t want to become a magnet for those individuals,” Chaney said.
He said the bill does not seek to have local authorities police immigration violations.
“Sanctuary city” is a term broadly applied to localities whose policies limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Four states, 364 counties and 39 U.S. cities have some version of a limitation, according to the Immigrant Legal Resources Center. Idaho currently has none.
The bill was introduced in House State Affairs Committee with only one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Paulette Jordan, voting no.
“I’m fully supportive of local control, so I feel that cities, if they decide to have sanctuaries for immigrants, they should do so,” said Jordan, D-Plummer.
The proposal will return to the committee for a full hearing.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments