Idaho moves to bar sanctuary cities by withholding tax revenue

1:50 Protesters swarm Boise Airport and decry Trump immigration ban Pause

1:32 Local phone banks getting the word out over concern of Trump's refugee policy

1:35 Add the Words supporters gather at Idaho Statehouse to push for LGBT rights

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

1:44 Expanding Medicaid helps the working poor

5:06 Ex-jockey Marta Loveland talks about Les Bois Park's closure

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

3:36 What makes Idaho Shakespeare Festival special?