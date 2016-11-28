Motorcyclist who died in Eagle crash now identified

Aaron J. Thomas, 29, of Boise, died of blunt force trauma from the collision between two cars and his motorcycle Friday night, according to the Ada County coroner.
Thomas was driving west on State Street when the driver of an eastbound car made a left turn on Edgewood Lane and crashed into Thomas. Another westbound driver then hit him as well, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office previously said.
Thomas was not wearing a helmet, but investigators believe he had the right-of-way, according to the sheriff’s office.
No citations or charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Eagle Police still investigating motorcycle vs. car crash that killed 29-year-old Boise man last Friday. Details at https://t.co/zo2lvnVjct— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) November 28, 2016
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments