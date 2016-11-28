Boise & Garden City

Motorcyclist who died in Eagle crash now identified

By Erin Fenner

Aaron J. Thomas, 29, of Boise, died of blunt force trauma from the collision between two cars and his motorcycle Friday night, according to the Ada County coroner.

Thomas was driving west on State Street when the driver of an eastbound car made a left turn on Edgewood Lane and crashed into Thomas. Another westbound driver then hit him as well, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Thomas was not wearing a helmet, but investigators believe he had the right-of-way, according to the sheriff’s office.

No citations or charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

