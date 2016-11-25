Fatal motorcycle crash reported at State and Edgewood

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at State Street and Edgewood Lane in Eagle, according to an ACSO press release.
Emergency dispatchers for Ada County received a call around 6:05 p.m. Friday of a reported injury at the intersection. According to the ACSO release, an adult male motorcyclist died after he was hit by a car in the intersection. The man was not identified.
According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was westbound on State when an eastbound car turned north onto Edgewood Lane, colliding with the motorcyclist. Another car that was westbound on State then hit the motorcyclist as well. Police believe the motorcyclist had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Police said no one in either car appeared to be injured, and the motorcyclist did not appear to be wearing a helmet. They said no citations or charges have been issued yet pending an investigation.
Eagle Fire Department, which responded to the crash, said westbound 44, or State Street, was shut down due to the crash.
West bound 44 at Edgewood is shut down while @AdaCoSheriff investigate a fatal motorcycle accident. pic.twitter.com/5vFlPmhFf0— Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) November 26, 2016
Comments