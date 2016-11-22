Condition improves for Boise officer injured in shootout

Cpl. Kevin Holtry’s condition was upgraded to fair from serious Tuesday, a hospital spokesman confirmed.
Holtry, a 17-year department veteran, was critically injured and remains hospitalized at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds from the Nov. 11 incident. He and a second officer, Cpl. Chris Davis, were injured in an exchange of gunfire with a fugitive parolee, Marco Romero, who was killed in the gunfight.
Davis, shot once in the leg, was treated and released. A police dog named Jardo was also hit. The dog underwent successful surgery and was expected to recover but later died. A service was held for him Tuesday.
Boise police say Holtry faces months of recovery from his injuries. A GoFundMe set up by the Fraternal Order of Police has raised more than $72,500 for Holtry as of Tuesday afternoon, well past its $50,000 goal.
Donations may also be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, Treasure Valley Lodge #11 Benevolent Fund, at branches of Mountain West Bank, or mailed to the group at P.O. Box 642, Meridian, ID 83680.
