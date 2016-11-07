Boise, now’s your chance to see the Capitol Christmas tree before it leaves town

An 80-foot Engelmann spruce that will grace the U.S. Capitol grounds this Christmas is in Boise today — but only until after lunch, when it heads off to Weiser.
Get a glimpse of the tree on the truck that’s carrying it across the country until 1 p.m. today at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise Police tweeted a video of their escort of the tree to the Capitol today.
The 2016 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree escorted through Boise by BPD, ISP and the Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/RWV57pKnZD— Boise PD (@BoisePD) November 7, 2016
The tree came from Little Ski Hill, west of McCall, in the Payette National Forest. Here’s the back story of the U.S. Christmas tree — and the other time that Idaho provided the tree.
A Idaho State Police trooper who was escorting the tree was involved in a collision Sunday. Trooper Brandalyn Crapo was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. She has been treated and released from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, a spokesman said Monday. The tree made it to Boise Sunday afternoon, where it spent time parked outside of Cabela’s.
Other stops the tree will be making in Idaho before it heads east:
▪ Weiser. (Nov. 8 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Main Street)
▪ Council. (Nov. 8 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at 202 Michigan Avenue)
▪ New Meadows. (Nov. 9 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at 101 Virginia Street)
▪ Grangeville. (Nov. 9 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Grangeville Air Center, 111 Airport Road)
▪ Lapwai. (Nov. 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Nez Perce National Historic Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95)
▪ Moscow. (Nov. 10 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at University of Idaho, 709 S Deakin St)
▪ Coeur d’Alene. (Nov. 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. between 1st and 2nd Street on Sherman Avenue)
▪ Salmon. (Nov. 12 from 2:30 –4:30 p.m. at 204 Main St)
▪ Idaho Falls. (Nov. 14 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Alturas Academy, 3950 S. Yellowstone Hwy)
▪ Twin Falls. (Nov. 14 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at 4th/5th and Shoshone Street East)
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
