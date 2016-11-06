Idaho trooper injured in head-on crash while escorting U.S. Christmas tree

An Idaho State Police trooper serving as the lead escort for the U.S. National Christmas Tree was involved in a head-on collision as the motorcade made its way down Idaho 55 to Boise on Sunday afternoon.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, Trooper Brandalyn Crapo, was hit by Michael Shields, of Boise, who was driving a white 2001 Dodge truck. ISP said Shields, 49, had crossed over the center line near milepost 77 between Horseshoe Bend and Banks around 12:30 p.m.
Crapo was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise with minor injuries. She is expected to be OK, ISP said. Shields was evaluated on-scene for injuries, though it was unclear if he sustained any.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the crash, according to the release.
The tree, an 80-foot Engelmann spruce cut this week from the Payette National Forest near McCall, is slated to appear in Boise on Monday, Nov. 7, before touring the rest of the country and eventually settling in Washington, D.C.
