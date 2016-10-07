Body found in Boise canal, dive team and sheriff investigating

It’s not clear yet whose body was found Friday morning in the New York Canal between Cole and Maple Grove roads, near Amity, nor how it got there.
Someone called Ada County dispatchers around 8:40 a.m. to report the body. Authorities confirmed sighting it shortly after, about 8:45 a.m.
Access has been a challenge, according to dispatch. The body is along the canal’s north side, a dispatcher said, and first-responders were trying to use dirt access roads to find a spot where they could easily get to it.
The Boise Fire Department dive team and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates as they are confirmed.
