Have you seen this Boise woman, missing since Saturday?

Boise Police officers are looking for any information which may lead to the whereabouts of 37-year-old Melissa, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday evening, Oct. 1. She was last seen walking in Columbia Village near Trailwinds Elementary and Les Bois Junior High.
What She Looks Like: Melissa is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 190 pounds. She has brown hair with blond highlights, and has green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with an orange logo on the front, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.
Officers believe she may have walked toward the Highway 21 area or Amity Road.
Do you have any information about Melissa?: Anyone with any information about Melissa is asked to contact Boise Police by calling non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
Comments