Mountain Home Air Force Base IDs 3 airmen killed in I-84 crash

Four days after a fiery crash on Interstate 84 that killed four people, Mountain Home Air Force Base officials have identified three of the victims as local airmen.

The victims were identified as Senior Airman Carlos V. Johnson, Senior Airman Lawrence P. Manlapit III and Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall, according to a press release from the airbase.

Johnson worked in the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, Manlapit in the 391st Fighter Squadron and Westall in the 366th Operations Support Squadron.

"I am devastated by the loss of our Airmen," said Col. Joe Kunkel, 366th Fighter Wing commander, in the release. "The upcoming weeks will be tough on all of us, but I know the Gunfighter family will pull together to support each other as well as the family and friends impacted by this tragic event."

The fourth victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

"The forensic identification process will be taking place over the next several days due to the conditions of the decedents," a Monday press release from the coroner's office stated. "Once forensic identification is made and proper next of kin notifications are complete, identification will be released."

According to an Idaho State Police press release, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-84 at milepost 47, near the Cloverdale Road overpass. A semi truck and SUV slowed for construction traffic while eastbound on the interstate. A second commercial truck struck the SUV and semi truck from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved.

Flames shot from the crash, which shut down I-84 overnight and into Sunday morning. The interstate reopened shortly after noon, but the Idaho Transportation Department said the Cloverdale overpass, which was damaged by fire, will remain closed indefinitely as crews survey the extent of the damage.