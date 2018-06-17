Two people hospitalized after fiery seven-car crash on I-84

Two people were taken to a Boise hospital following a crash on Interstate 84 late Saturday night that involved multiple passenger and commercial vehicles, Idaho State Police said.
According to an ISP press release, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound I-84 at milepost 47, near the Cloverdale Road overpass. A semi truck and SUV slowed for construction traffic while eastbound on the interstate. A second commercial truck struck the SUV and semi truck from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved.
Flames shot from the crash, which shut down I-84 overnight and into Sunday morning. The interstate reopened shortly after noon, but the Idaho Transportation Department said the Cloverdale overpass, which was damaged by fire, will remain closed indefinitely as crews survey the extent of the damage.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.
