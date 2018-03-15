Survey: 41 of 74 staff members want out of this Idaho school district due to superintendent

Some went in alone.
Others filed through the door of the New Plymouth School District No. 372 Administrative Office in groups of two or three.
About half of the 14 people who stood before the school board during its Thursday night executive session were there to air their grievances against Superintendent Kevin Barker.
Some delivered the news that according to the New Plymouth Education Association, the district’s teachers union, 41 of 74 district employees surveyed are considering seeking or have already sought employment elsewhere because of Barker’s leadership. The association has called for Barker’s resignation, saying he has ceased communication with his objectors and has created a hostile work environment.
The other half were there to show their support for the man they say has been unfairly targeted. Some called into question the numbers provided by the education association.
Barker was not present, and the meeting was closed to the public because the issue is a personnel matter. He has maintained he has no intention of leaving the district and is focused on providing a solid education for its students.
About 50 people waited on the administration office’s lawn as the district’s board of trustees heard from those who applied through the district’s police to speak. The board then deliberated about an hour and a half before ending the executive session to announce it would not be taking further action.
When asked if any new information was presented or surprised the board, board Chairman Dave Rogan had a simple answer.
“No,” he said, adding that the town is certainly heavily divided by the issue. The board has no timeline for any other events to hear from the public, he said, although it does plan to release a statement on the situation in the coming days.
Many people standing in the small administrative office vocally expressed their disappointment to the announcement no action would take place, although several said they were not surprised by the outcome.
“The board can no longer say that they don’t know” teachers are planning to leave the district and are frustrated by Barker’s leadership, said Pierrette Madrid Harris, the education association’s president and one of the people who spoke before the board Thursday night.
The survey includes 40 comments from district staff expanding on their viewpoints.
Some responses were brief.
“Bully,” one respondent wrote about Barker.
Others were more detailed.
“The atmosphere in the New Plymouth district has not been normal for more than a year,” respondent No. 32 wrote. “As the leader of this district, I hold Mr. Barker responsible for the obvious decline in the morale of teachers and staff. We are trying so hard to stay positive for the students and serve them well but Mr. Barker’s seemingly vindictive behavior and decisions are making (me) and my colleague’s jobs unnecessarily difficult.”
Several responded with support for Barker, including respondent No. 40 which said simply, “I have confidence in the administration under Mr. Barker.”
Roy Gasparotti, a longtime math teacher at the district’s middle school, spoke in favor of Barker and denounced the education association’s survey. Gasparotti served as president of the education association but stepped down due to the direction it was going.
“Mr. Barker is doing a good job of administering the district,” Gasparotti said. “He is the boss. Groups of teachers don’t gang up on the superintendent and tell him what to do or what the school board needs to do. It works the other way.”
The town’s division reached a tipping point months ago when New Plymouth High Principal Clete Edmunson said he was pressured to resign by Barker and the district’s attorney and then rescinded that resignation.
The school board eventually put Edmunson on paid administrative leave, barring him from the school, until an investigation into a parent’s complaint could be investigated.
The day the investigation began to take place, Edmunson resigned.
Two separate votes of no confidence in Barker’s ability to lead the district have been submitted to the school board.
