New Plymouth principal says he rescinded his resignation on same day students protest

New Plymouth students walk out of class after they say principal was forced to resign Dozens of students from New Plymouth High School staged a walkout Wednesday morning after getting news via word-of-mouth that the school's principal had resigned the day before. The students claim he was "forced" to resign and say a formal announcement should have been made to students. Dozens of students from New Plymouth High School staged a walkout Wednesday morning after getting news via word-of-mouth that the school's principal had resigned the day before. The students claim he was "forced" to resign and say a formal announcement should have been made to students. Christina Lords

