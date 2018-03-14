Thousands of Idaho students join national chorus, leave class to protest shootings

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 26 Students protest at Idaho Capitol Pause 137 Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival 163 Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home? 115 Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots 109 What's a bond? How is it different than a levy? 31 Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 10 These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs 72 Unruly woman pulled from Boise-bound flight 117 Does Boise need a new midsized theater? 158 Is Boisean Maddie Zahm the next "American Idol"? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Idaho students and teachers marched to the Capitol on Wednesday, March 14 to show solidarity with the survivors and mourn the dead of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Callie Rice Special to the Idaho Statesman

Idaho students and teachers marched to the Capitol on Wednesday, March 14 to show solidarity with the survivors and mourn the dead of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Callie Rice Special to the Idaho Statesman