Fed up with gun violence, Idaho students get proactive: ‘Adults aren’t doing anything’

Treasure Valley students are tired of feeling scared at school — and they're taking action. Students are planning an Idaho march at the Capitol on March 24, corresponding with the national March for Our Lives. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

