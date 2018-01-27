An Idaho youth soccer coach was threatened in a racist letter. The community won’t stand for that.

More Videos 0:21 A state-by-state look at flu cases Pause 1:10 "This is what this community's all about." 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 1:47 Make sure you adhere to this Idaho hunting rule, or face a possible misdemeanor 0:18 Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 8:43 Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 12:22 QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Idaho Juniors Futbol Club head coach Jeromy Tarkon received a threatening racist letter last weekend. On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to an early morning game to make sure Tarkon knew the soccer community stood with him in solidarity. Michael Katz

Idaho Juniors Futbol Club head coach Jeromy Tarkon received a threatening racist letter last weekend. On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to an early morning game to make sure Tarkon knew the soccer community stood with him in solidarity. Michael Katz