One suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near 27th and Fairview, Boise police say

An officer-involved shooting near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue on Thursday night left one armed suspect dead, the Boise Police Department said.
Ada County Dispatch said the call came in at just before 8 p.m. The incident and subsequent shooting came after a traffic stop that escalated, police said. The car that was pulled over had a female driver, and a male passenger in the back seat brandished a handgun, police said. He was shot after police officers’ unsuccessful attempts to calm the situation, authorities said. The woman was unharmed.
The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Idaho State police, is investigating.
Thursday’s incident was the second officer-involved shooting this week. On Monday, police received a call regarding a reportedly suicidal man with a gun. The man approached officers and refused to show both his hands. He was shot and taken to the hospital.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
