Man hospitalized after police shot him in neighborhood near Cole Road

A man was shot and taken to the hospital after a Boise Police Department officer shot him Monday morning in Boise.
Boise Police Deputy Chief Eugene Smith said officers responded around 7 a.m. Monday to a call about a man with a gun on South Wild Phlox Way, in a neighborhood north of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Boise temple on Cole Road.
An earlier announcement by Boise PD on Monday referred to the man as a suspect.
“Shortly after arrival, officers were able to make contact with the individual,” Smith said.
The man started to “approach” the officers and “was non-compliant and did not respond to officers’ commands,” he said. “At some point during that confrontation, an officer was forced to fire their weapon.”
The man was injured and taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No officers were injured. Police at the scene provided first aid to the man while they waited for the ambulance to arrive, Smith said.
Smith didn’t say whether the man was armed at the time he approached officers. “A weapon was at the scene,” he said.
The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, as it does all officer-involved shootings, the Boise Police Department said. The Garden City Police Department is taking the lead on that investigation. Smith said he believes officers’ cameras recorded video of the incident.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
