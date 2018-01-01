Police were at Camas Street and South Wild Phlox Way in Boise, near the site of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.
Police were at Camas Street and South Wild Phlox Way in Boise, near the site of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com
Police were at Camas Street and South Wild Phlox Way in Boise, near the site of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Local

Man hospitalized after police shot him in neighborhood near Cole Road

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

January 01, 2018 10:19 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man was shot and taken to the hospital after a Boise Police Department officer shot him Monday morning in Boise.

Boise Police Deputy Chief Eugene Smith said officers responded around 7 a.m. Monday to a call about a man with a gun on South Wild Phlox Way, in a neighborhood north of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Boise temple on Cole Road.

An earlier announcement by Boise PD on Monday referred to the man as a suspect.

“Shortly after arrival, officers were able to make contact with the individual,” Smith said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man started to “approach” the officers and “was non-compliant and did not respond to officers’ commands,” he said. “At some point during that confrontation, an officer was forced to fire their weapon.”

The man was injured and taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No officers were injured. Police at the scene provided first aid to the man while they waited for the ambulance to arrive, Smith said.

Smith didn’t say whether the man was armed at the time he approached officers. “A weapon was at the scene,” he said.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, as it does all officer-involved shootings, the Boise Police Department said. The Garden City Police Department is taking the lead on that investigation. Smith said he believes officers’ cameras recorded video of the incident.

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir

    Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border.

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir 1:37

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir
Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:31

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program
Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life 3:46

Born without limbs, Eagle boy leads an inspiring life

View More Video