Body found in Salmon River identified as missing Nampa woman

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 3:08 PM

The woman found dead along the Salmon River on Monday has been identified as 20-year-old Cayla Danenberg.

Danenberg, of Nampa, went missing in May 2016, after the vehicle she was in veered off Idaho 95. Her childhood friend, Tiffany Maupin, 21, was also in the vehicle, but her remains were found in May 2016.

Hunters found Danenberg’s remains near a bridge outside Cottonwood, where Rice Creek and Grave Creek roads meet.

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said the remains were identified through dental records late Thursday.

