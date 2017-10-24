Human remains found in Salmon River where two Treasure Valley residents went missing

Hunters on Monday afternoon found human remains in the Salmon River in North Idaho that officials suggested could be tied to two missing Idahoans from the Treasure Valley.
The remains were found below the high water mark near a bridge around Cottonwood where Rice Creek and Grave Creek Roads meet. They were not intact and the sex of the remains wasn’t clear, though officials said the remains were adult.
The Idaho County coroner will try to identify the individual, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office press release.
ICSO noted that two people are currently missing in the Salmon River: 20-year-old Nampa Cayla Danenberg, who, along with her childhood best friend, was in a vehicle that veered off Idaho 95 in May of 2016; and Randy French, a 54-year-old Boise man who has been missing since July 2017 after a vehicle accident on Idaho 95.
