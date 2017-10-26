McClatchy
McClatchy

Local

Police arrest suspect in recent Owyhee County killing

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 26, 2017 9:46 PM

Idaho State Police have arrested a suspect in an Owyhee County murder investigation that began earlier this week.

Nicholas B. Vandenberg, 27, of Melba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday, ISP said. Hunters found an unidentified male body in Owyhee County on Monday. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Thursday’s arrest was made after several interviews, police said.

Vandenberg is being held in the Owyhee County Jail. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

    David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park.

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:31

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring
14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness
She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

View More Video