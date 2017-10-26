Police arrest suspect in recent Owyhee County killing

Idaho State Police have arrested a suspect in an Owyhee County murder investigation that began earlier this week.
Nicholas B. Vandenberg, 27, of Melba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday, ISP said. Hunters found an unidentified male body in Owyhee County on Monday. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Thursday’s arrest was made after several interviews, police said.
Vandenberg is being held in the Owyhee County Jail. The identity of the victim has not been released.
