McClatchy
McClatchy

Idaho

Idaho police investigating after hunters stumble on body in Owyhee County desert

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 12:19 PM

Idaho State Police is heading up an investigation into a body that was found in the Bruneau Desert area in eastern Owyhee County, according to an Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant said hunters in the area found a man’s body on Saturday. Upon investigation, Grant “determined there were suspicious circumstances that would probably take more hours of investigation than our department can encompass.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the remains had been in the area or what the cause of death was, Grant said. His age was not known either.

Grant did not elaborate on what led him to believe foul play was involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

    Valley County Coroner Scott Carver, who also runs the only funeral home in McCall, was recently appointed to the position after moving to Idaho from Lake Moses, Wash. He notes that although states have different rules, Idaho's laws don't prevent the remains of the recently deceased to be moved out of the county without family consent.

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague
Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho? 5:26

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho?
Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career 5:11

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career

View More Video