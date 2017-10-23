Idaho police investigating after hunters stumble on body in Owyhee County desert

Idaho State Police is heading up an investigation into a body that was found in the Bruneau Desert area in eastern Owyhee County, according to an Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant said hunters in the area found a man’s body on Saturday. Upon investigation, Grant “determined there were suspicious circumstances that would probably take more hours of investigation than our department can encompass.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the remains had been in the area or what the cause of death was, Grant said. His age was not known either.
Grant did not elaborate on what led him to believe foul play was involved.
