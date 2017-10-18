What do 5,500 Lego bricks and 100 hours make? In this case, Meridian’s Mormon temple

More Videos 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Pause 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 0:31 Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 2:29 Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 5:02 Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:32 Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple Meridian software engineer Ryan Thompson devoted 80 hours of design time and 20 hours of building time to recreating his scale model of the new Meridian Idaho Temple built on Linder Road by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It took 5,500 LEGO pieces and filled a room in Thompson's house. Meridian software engineer Ryan Thompson devoted 80 hours of design time and 20 hours of building time to recreating his scale model of the new Meridian Idaho Temple built on Linder Road by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It took 5,500 LEGO pieces and filled a room in Thompson's house. Ryan Thompson

