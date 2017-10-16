Not Mormon? Want to see inside the new Meridian temple? For a brief time, you can

More Videos 2:29 Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian Pause 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. 1:15 Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years 4:12 Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours. Provided by the Mormon chuuch

