  Thunderbirds and Snowbirds fly together over Boise

    The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Snowbirds presented a special flyover at Gowen Field on Thursday afternoon. If you missed them today, you’ll see them this weekend flying for the Gowen Thunder Air Show.

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Snowbirds presented a special flyover at Gowen Field on Thursday afternoon. If you missed them today, you’ll see them this weekend flying for the Gowen Thunder Air Show. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Snowbirds presented a special flyover at Gowen Field on Thursday afternoon. If you missed them today, you’ll see them this weekend flying for the Gowen Thunder Air Show. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Local

That air show you’re watching? It could delay your flight

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 13, 2017 11:30 AM

If you’re planning to fly in or out of the Boise Airport over the weekend, you could experience some Thunderbird-related delays.

Temporary flight restrictions are in place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Gowen Thunder 2017. The restrictions are in place to allow planes to practice and perform.

[Related: Gowen Thunder Parking, security rules and seating.]

Sean Briggs, spokesman for the Boise Airport, said that airlines knew of the restrictions ahead of time and worked with organizers and airport officials to create departure and arrival windows within the six-hour span.

  Thunderbirds arrive in Boise

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say.

Thunderbirds arrive in Boise

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Boise on Thursday for Gowen Thunder 2017. The air show will take place Oct. 14-15 at Gowen Field in Boise — the first time in decades the Idaho National Guard base has hosted such a show, officials say.

U.S. Air Force (via Facebook)

“They have worked together to accomodate flights and passengers,” Briggs said.

There were 14 scheduled flights on Friday during the airspace restrictions, according to Flight Aware. You can check to see if your flight is delayed at the Boise Airport’s website.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  • Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes

    Trooper Daniel Brennan with the Idaho State Police explains how motorists driving too fast on long stretches Simco Road, east of Boise, might be unable to negotiate curves engineered for lower speeds. Two recent accidents on the remote road connecting I-84 and Highway 167 in Elmore County, took the lives of two drivers and injured others.

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes

