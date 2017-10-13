That air show you’re watching? It could delay your flight

If you’re planning to fly in or out of the Boise Airport over the weekend, you could experience some Thunderbird-related delays.
Temporary flight restrictions are in place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Gowen Thunder 2017. The restrictions are in place to allow planes to practice and perform.
[Related: Gowen Thunder Parking, security rules and seating.]
Sean Briggs, spokesman for the Boise Airport, said that airlines knew of the restrictions ahead of time and worked with organizers and airport officials to create departure and arrival windows within the six-hour span.
Never miss a local story.
“They have worked together to accomodate flights and passengers,” Briggs said.
There were 14 scheduled flights on Friday during the airspace restrictions, according to Flight Aware. You can check to see if your flight is delayed at the Boise Airport’s website.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments